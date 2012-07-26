FRANKFURT, July 26 The rush by consumers and firms to pull their money out of Greek banks continued in June, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday, adding to the woes of the country's already troubled banking system as Greece's future in the euro remains in doubt.

Speculation about Greece possibly quitting the euro was intense in May when anti-bailout parties saw a strong showing in elections, but the Greek central bank said the process had reversed in June and July. (for story click )

However, the ECB's deposit data for June showed the opposite. Private-sector deposits in Greek banks fell almost 5 percent, matching the previous month's sharp decrease.

The total fell to 156.2 billion euros at end-June from 163.1 billion a month earlier and is more than one-third below the peak in December 2009. They are now at their lowest level in more than six years.

Ireland posted a 2 percent decrease in deposits and Portuguese deposits dropped 3.5 percent in June. Private-sector deposits in Spain fell by less than 1 percent to their lowest level since July 2008.

Italy fared better, with deposits rising almost 2 percent.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. The measure excludes deposits from central government and financial institutions. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones)