(Adds details on Spanish deposits)

FRANKFURT/MADRID, Sept 27 Consumers and firms pulled money out of Spanish banks in August but at slower rate than in July, with private sector deposits falling to a more than three-year low as the country stayed at the front line of the euro zone crisis.

Deposits fell just over 1 percent during the month to 1.492 trillion euros, hitting their lowest point since April 2008, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Spain, which published its own deposit figures for August on Thursday that excluded the non-residential sector, cautioned this month that the data was not representative.

The Spanish central bank said a lot of funds moved from deposits into commercial paper after the regulator penalised high-interest deposits to stop a deposit war between banks.

It said Spanish households' deposits dropped 0.3 per cent to 692.8 billion euros.

In Greece, banks deposits dropped less than half a percent after a rise of about 2 percent in July, the ECB data showed. Elections in June took some of the heat out of fears the country could drop out of the common currency bloc.

Total deposits of 158.7 billion euros are around a third below the peak of December 2009.

In Ireland, deposits rose 1 percent and they fell by a similar amount in Portugal. Deposits were flat in Italy.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. The measure excludes deposits from central government and financial institutions. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, Eva Kuehnen and Jesús Aguado in Madrid; Editing by Julien Toyer, John Stonestreet)