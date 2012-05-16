OTTAWA May 16 The European Central Bank's move to stop providing liquidity to some Greek banks is not good news, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

The ECB confirmed it had cut off some Greek banks as they are severely undercapitalized.

"These are not good developments, this can create a shock that will affect Canada ... our banks are strong but we're not completely immune from the state of the global economy," Flaherty told the Senate's banking committee. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)