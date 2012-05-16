BRIEF-PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility
* PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility due 2022 at libor+4.75pct, a 1pct reduction
OTTAWA May 16 The European Central Bank's move to stop providing liquidity to some Greek banks is not good news, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
The ECB confirmed it had cut off some Greek banks as they are severely undercapitalized.
"These are not good developments, this can create a shock that will affect Canada ... our banks are strong but we're not completely immune from the state of the global economy," Flaherty told the Senate's banking committee. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm former banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, installing the Trump administration's top official on tax reform, financial regulation and economic diplomacy.
* FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 billion in shares of common stock