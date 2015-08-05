FRANKFURT Aug 5 The European Central Bank is
intensely monitoring Greek banks and any capital shortfall
identified in an upcoming review could be plugged using part of
the country's bailout money, Daniele Nouy, the ECB's banking
supervision chair said on Wednesday.
"If this assessment identifies capital shortfalls for
one or more significant institutions, these may be covered by
the capital buffer to be established under a new Greek
programme, after applying the legal framework," Nouy said in a
letter a member of the European Parliament.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)