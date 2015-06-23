DIARY - Today in Washington - March 23
0830/1230: The Labor Department issues weekly jobless claims.
FRANKFURT, June 23 The European Central Bank raised the limit on the Emergency Liquidity Assistance available to Greek banks on Tuesday to around 89 billion euros ($100 billion), a person with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.
The latest increase amounted to "a bit less than one billion euros," said the person. "This is following the positive signal from the leaders' summit meeting."
A second source confirmed that the limit had been increased.
(For factbox on ELA click ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones and John O'Donnell)
0830/1230: The Labor Department issues weekly jobless claims.
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. money market fund assets recorded their biggest weekly drop in two months following the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate by a quarter percentage point last week, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.