FRANKFURT Feb 9 The European Central Bank could distribute the profits it makes from its Greek bond holdings to governments without breaking a ban on financing states, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Asked whether the central bank could sell its bond holdings to the EU bailout fund at the same value as it paid for them, Draghi indicated it would have to pass on the profits to governments when they are realised.

"The EFSF is governments. So if the ECB gives money to governments, that's monetary financing. If the ECB distributes part of its profits to its member countries as part of the capital key, that's not monetary financing," Draghi told a news conference after keeping interest rates on hold at 1.0 percent.

The capital key refers to the ECB's measure of countries' stakes in its financing based on economic size and population. Governments could choose whether to pass on the profits to Greece they received from the ECB.

The ECB has spent about 38 billion euros on Greek government bonds, which have a face value of about 50 billion, and has also already received interest payments on some of those bonds. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)