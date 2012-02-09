FRANKFURT Feb 9 The European Central Bank
could distribute the profits it makes from its Greek bond
holdings to governments without breaking a ban on financing
states, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Asked whether the central bank could sell its bond holdings
to the EU bailout fund at the same value as it paid for them,
Draghi indicated it would have to pass on the profits to
governments when they are realised.
"The EFSF is governments. So if the ECB gives money to
governments, that's monetary financing. If the ECB distributes
part of its profits to its member countries as part of the
capital key, that's not monetary financing," Draghi told a news
conference after keeping interest rates on hold at 1.0 percent.
The capital key refers to the ECB's measure of countries'
stakes in its financing based on economic size and population.
Governments could choose whether to pass on the profits to
Greece they received from the ECB.
The ECB has spent about 38 billion euros on Greek government
bonds, which have a face value of about 50 billion, and has also
already received interest payments on some of those bonds.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham)