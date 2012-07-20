FRANKFURT, July 20 The European Central Bank said on Friday it was to stop accepting as collateral Greek sovereign bonds and other assets backed by the country's government from July 25, and would review the situation once the EU/IMF/ECB troika had completed its visit to Athens.

It added that Greek banks would be able to continue to get funding during this period from the Greek national central bank.

(for press release click here) (Reporting by Marc Jones)