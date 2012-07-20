(Adds Bank of Spain comments)
By Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, July 20 The European Central Bank
turned up the heat on Greece on Friday ahead of a review of its
bailout programme, saying it would stop accepting Greek bonds
and other collateral used by Greek banks to tap ECB funding, at
least until after the review.
The ECB move, which analysts said was aimed at stepping up
pressure on Athens to adhere to the commitments of its EU/IMF
bailout, will force Greek banks to turn to their national
central bank for Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) funds.
Those funds will be more expensive than funds available in the
ECB's regular liquidity operations.
The ECB said the collateral exclusion was due to the
expiration of a temporary 35 billion euro scheme agreed with
Greece and euro zone leaders whereby the ECB would continue to
accept Greek bonds after they went into default this year.
"The ECB will assess their potential eligibility following
the conclusion of the currently ongoing review, by the European
Commission in liaison with the ECB and the IMF, of the progress
made by Greece under the second adjustment programme," the
central bank said in a statement.
European and IMF officials are due to visit Athens next week
to decide whether Athens merits another tranche of aid from its
latest bailout package and analysts said the ECB move was
designed to step up pressure on Greece ahead of the visit.
Greek leaders this week pushed back talks to hammer out
nearly 12 billion euros of austerity cuts demanded by their
lenders until next week after a deal proved elusive.
"In this way the ECB could be putting pressure (on the Greek
government) to bring about a positive review by the troika,"
Alpha Finance bank analyst Nikos Lianeris said.
"If there is a positive review by the troika then the Greek
banks will regain direct access to ECB funding."
Greek bankers took the decision in their stride.
"It's something we were expecting," one banker speaking on
condition of anonymity said. "The only difference is the
borrowing cost for the banks."
NO GUARANTEES
ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said late last
month that Greece's fraught elections in May and June appeared
to have pushed the country's austerity programme off track.
This is the second time this year that the ECB has stopped
accepting Greek government bonds and government-backed assets as
collateral, the first being in late February.
The ECB said that Greek banks would be able to continue to
get funding from the Greek central bank.
"There has been a switch to national central banks bearing
the credit risk. This move is ... in line with what we've seen
in the past," ABN Amro economist Nick Kounis said. "Once there
is clarity, there would be a switch back to ECB financing."
It is likely to leave the government underwriting around 135
billion euros of central bank loans that Greek banks have taken.
Greek banks had tapped a total of 62 billion euros in ELA
funds from the Greek central bank by the end of June, in
addition to 74 billion in regular ECB liquidity operations.
They would almost certainly go bust if their central bank
funding was withdrawn, as their foreign peers are unwilling to
lend to them as doubts about Greece's future in the euro zone
persist.
Although ELA funds are released by the national central
bank, they need to be approved by the ECB, which could limit
this programme as well if Greece does not make progress on its
bailout programme.
"The bigger issue is if ELA can run forever, if the
programme is not on track," Kounis said.
Banks in other euro zone countries also own large chunks of
Greek debt, though they are more likely to have other assets to
use as collateral and will thus not be hit as hard hit.
The ECB requires guarantees in the form of eligible
collateral from all banks that seek central bank funds in its
lending operations.
In a separate statement, the ECB said it would start
accepting some Greek credit claims as collateral, but this move
was unlikely to make up for much of the exclusion of the
country's sovereign bonds.
The ECB also said it had agreed to extend the collateral use
of credit claims by banks in struggling euro zone members
Cyprus, Portugal and Italy. The ECB could not provide immediate
estimates of how much extra collateral the changes would provide
for banks.
Spain, whose ailing lenders will receive a bailout, said it
was not on the list because did not ask the ECB to extend the
use of credit claims by its banks as collateral.
