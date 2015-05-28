UPDATE 12-'No turning back': PM May triggers 'historic' Brexit
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
FRANKFURT May 28 The European Central Bank is working on the assumption that Greece won't leave the euro, the bank's Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters after the ECB published its latest financial stability report, Constancio added that Greek banks were still viewed as "solvent" and that there was no automatic connection between a Greek government default on its bailout loans and banks becoming insolvent.
We are "working on the assumption that Grexit won't happen," Constancio said. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; Writing by Marc Jones in London)
NEW YORK, March 29 The Federal Reserve's current use of two relatively new tools to lift interest rates - its reverse repurchase facility and its rate on excess bank reserves - has proven to work well, suggesting the Fed may not revert to a more traditional policy model, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.