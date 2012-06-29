FRANKFURT, June 29 There was a renewed rush from
firms and consumers to pull their money out of Greek banks in
May, European Central Bank data showed on Friday, adding to the
woes of the country's already troubled banking system.
Speculation about Greece possibly quitting the euro was at
its most intense in May when anti-bailout parties saw a strong
showing in elections.
ECB data covering the period showed private-sector deposits
in Greek banks fell almost 5 percent after slight increases in
the two previous months. The total fell to 163 billion euros
from 171.5 billion euros and is about one-third percent below
the peak in December 2009. They are at their lowest level in six
years.
Private-sector deposits in Spain fell by 2 percent to their
lowest level since October 2008. The Bank of Spain said that
some of the drop was due to a reclassification of deposits
rather than an out and out drop.
Other countries in the middle of the debt crisis fared
better, with Ireland posting a slight increase, Italian deposits
roughly stable and Portuguese deposits dropping less than 1
percent.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. The measure excludes deposits from central
government and financial institutions.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Sakari Suoninen)