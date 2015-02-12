FRANKFURT Feb 12 European Central Bank
policymakers held a telephone conference on Thursday concerning
the provision of Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to banks
in Greece, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The ECB has authorised Greece's national central bank to
provide the country's lenders with some 60 billion euros ($68.08
billion) in ELA, people familiar with the matter have said, but
this requires regular approval from the ECB's Governing Council.
The ECB declined to comment, when asked about the telephone
conference.
ELA provision is critical to the fate of Greece's banks, and
in turn the country's fate, after the ECB cancelled its
acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding last week.
Although Greece's national central bank awards ELA to Greek
banks, the ECB's Governing Council has the final say on ELA
operations, which are subject to tight restrictions.
Banks must be solvent to tap the liquidity.
The ECB's Governing Council next gathers on Feb. 18 but its
25 members are free to hold teleconferences at any time.
($1 = 0.8813 euros)
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)