FRANKFURT May 16 The European Central Bank has
stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they are
severely undercapitalised, the ECB said on Wednesday, confirming
news reported earlier exclusively by Reuters.
"Pending the recapitalisation of Greek banks that are
severely undercapitalised as a result of the recent PSI
operation, some of the Greek banks have been moved to Emergency
Liquidity Assistance," an ECB official said.
"Once the recapitalisation process is finalised, and we
expect this to be finalised soon, the banks will regain access
to standard Eurosystem refinancing operations."
