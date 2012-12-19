BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's shareholder transfers stake to unit
* Says shareholder Taikang Insurance Group transfers its entire 7.12 percent stake in the company to its unit Taikang Life
FRANKFURT Dec 19 The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it would allow Greek sovereign debt to be eligible again as collateral at its funding operations, lifting a ban in place since July.
The decision to make Greek sovereign debt eligible again was taken in light of Greece's progress with reform measures, budget cutting and privatisation, the ECB said in a statement.
The central bank said the changes would take effect on Dec. 21.
For the complete ECB statement:
(Reporting By Thomas Atkins)
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian miner Vale SA will become a company with dispersed share ownership, it said on Monday, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
Feb 20 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock Co Ltd