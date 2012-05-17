By Paul Carrel
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 17 A Greek exit from the euro
zone could expose the European Central Bank and the currency
bloc it seeks to protect to hundreds of billions of euros in
losses, landing Germany and its partners with a crippling bill.
A Greek departure would take Europe into uncharted legal
waters. The size of the burden other euro zone states could bear
gives them a powerful incentive to keep Greece in the currency
club.
With most of Greek's private creditors having taken heavy
writedowns as part of the country's second, 130 billion euros
bailout, it is estimated that the ECB, International Monetary
Fund and euro zone nations hold approaching 200 billion of its
debt.
"In the event of an exit, they (Greece) will default. And
the loss given default will probably be very high, high enough
to eliminate the ECB's capital," said Andrew Bosomworth, senior
portfolio manager at asset manager Pimco.
"They might need recapitalisation from governments, who are
not exactly in the best position to provide additional capital."
Those are not the only losses the ECB and its national
shareholders might face as is explained in detail below.
Even once Greece had left the currency club, the costs to
the rest of the euro zone would continue to mount as it would
probably be compelled to avert a complete Greek collapse and
wider contagion.
"Large-scale ECB intervention would be necessary to
stabilize the system, along with intervention from Germany, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), its predecessor the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the IMF, potentially
costing hundreds of billions of euros," said Georgios Tsapouris,
investment strategist at Coutts.
The ECB, which has its own paid-in capital of 6.4 billion
euros, is essentially a joint venture between the 17 euro zone
national central banks (NCBs). Combined, the Eurosystem of euro
zone central banks has capital and reserves of 86 billion euros.
The national central banks would divide up any losses
between them according to the 'capital key' - the ECB's measure
of countries' stakes in its financing based on economic size and
population. Germany would bear the biggest loss, some 27 percent
of the total.
France would take a big hit too.
A Greek exit from the euro zone could cost the French
taxpayer up to 66.4 billion euros and saddle the country's
banking system with 20 billion euros in lost loans, according to
a study published on Tuesday by the IESEG School of Management
in Lille.
Smaller countries with less robust national central banks
than the German Bundesbank would likely be still harder hit in
relative terms.
"The ECB and some of the NCBs with little loss-absorbing
capital and reserves relative to their share of how a loss would
be allocated across the Eurosystem would potentially see their
capital and revaluation reserves written off," Bosomworth said.
However, with fresh Greek elections called for June 17 and
an anti-bailout leftist party ahead in the polls, some within
the EU's corridors of power wonder whether the show is worth
keeping on the road.
"It's going to hurt, absolutely. But is it going to be
lethal?" one EU diplomat said. "We have two bad choices, but one
is worse than the other."
TRIPLE WHAMMY
The ECB and national central banks are exposed to Greece in
three main ways: via Greek sovereign bonds the ECB holds, via
Greek collateral they hold in return for ECB loans and via
Greece's liabilities for transactions over the euro zone's
TARGET2 payments system.
The ECB has spent about 38 billion euros on Greek government
debt with a face value of about 50 billion euros.
Under a scenario described in German weekly Der Spiegel, the
euro zone's EFSF bailout fund could be used in the event of a
Greek default to continue funding Greece's debt obligations to
the ECB.
However, this would eat into the resources of the
'firewall', eroding its capacity to help other euro zone states
which might well need to be protected if a Greek exit sparked
contagion.
An alternative scenario could see the national central banks
turning to their governments to recapitalise the ECB. But going
cap in hand to politicians for money they are desperately short
of risks undermining the ECB's independence.
ECB loans to Greek banks are another way the central bank is
exposed but in this case, although the ECB conducts these
medium- and long-term lending operations (MROs and LTROs), the
funds are distributed via the national central banks and carried
on their balance sheets.
A Bank of Greece financial statement on its website showed
that as of Jan. 31 it had lent out some 15 billion euros in MROs
and 58 billion euros in LTROs - a total of 73 billion.
It was holding 143 billion euros in assets eligible as
collateral for euro zone monetary policy operations.
Berenberg Bank economist Christian Schulz said that in the
event of a Greek exit these loans and most of the collateral may
be converted into a new Greek currency.
"The ECB/Eurosystem would not bear the risk anymore," he
added, noting that the Bank of Greece would instead be left with
the - likely devalued - loans and collateral.
TARGET RISK
But any funds Greek banks had taken using ECB loan
operations that had subsequently found their way out of Greece
could pose a problem. These would be added to the Bank of
Greece's liabilities under the TARGET2 payments system.
The Bank of Greece and other peripheral euro zone countries
have built up liabilities within the euro zone's cross-border
payment system, TARGET2, due to a net outflow of payments to
other countries in the bloc, a trend exacerbated by the debt
crisis.
The Bank of Greece's financial statement showed that as of
January it was carrying TARGET2 liabilities of 107 billion euros
- a sum that has likely remained around that level since and
which represents a big potential problem for the other euro zone
central banks.
"TARGET2 is the biggest risk if they really take that loss,"
said Schulz, adding that a Bank of Greece collapse would leave
central banks remaining in the euro zone with a loss.
"But it's far from clear whether the full TARGET2 balance
would be what Europe would lose," he added.
The ECB could monetise any net TARGET2 loss in the event of
a Greek euro exit by printing money but that would come with an
inflationary effect unpalatable to policymakers in Germany, the
bloc's most powerful player.
Beyond the accounting implications for euro zone central
banks is the systemic impact a Greek euro exit would have on the
bloc's banking system. Savers in other periphery countries are
likely to take flight.
"If they see that Greek savers have seen their euro savings
overnight being converted into drachma, which could depreciate
by 50-70 percent, then it would be a fairly simple hedge
strategy for them to take out some of their savings and put them
into Luxembourg, or pounds sterling, or Swiss francs," said
Bosomworth.
Ultimately, Greece will decide whether it leaves the euro
zone but the ECB can try to head off such a scenario.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that "our
strong preference is that Greece will continue to stay in the
euro zone".
"What they can do is try to prevent contagion - where they
have a very significant role - and they will probably also try
to convince participants on all sides to keep Greece in the euro
area," said Citigroup economist Juergen Michels.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise, writing by Paul Carrel,
editing by Mike Peacock and Janet McBride)