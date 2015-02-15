MADRID Feb 15 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in an interview published on Sunday that it made no sense to speculate on Greece abandoning the euro zone.

Speaking to Spain's ABC newspaper's weekly magazine, Draghi reiterated that the euro zone project was "irreversible" though he declined to comment on what was wrong with the concept of Greece exiting the 19-country monetary union.

"Please understand that I prefer not to comment at all on this issue. Whatever statement from me could be used politically. To speculate on a potential exit from the monetary union doesn't make any sense," Draghi said.

Greece and its euro zone partners are currently in difficult negotiations over demands by the new government of leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for an end to austerity and a renegotiation of Greece's debt. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Mark Heinrich)