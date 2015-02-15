MADRID Feb 15 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said in an interview published on Sunday that it
made no sense to speculate on Greece abandoning the euro zone.
Speaking to Spain's ABC newspaper's weekly magazine, Draghi
reiterated that the euro zone project was "irreversible" though
he declined to comment on what was wrong with the concept of
Greece exiting the 19-country monetary union.
"Please understand that I prefer not to comment at all on
this issue. Whatever statement from me could be used
politically. To speculate on a potential exit from the monetary
union doesn't make any sense," Draghi said.
Greece and its euro zone partners are currently in difficult
negotiations over demands by the new government of leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras for an end to austerity and a
renegotiation of Greece's debt.
