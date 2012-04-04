FRANKFURT, April 4 Some Greek banks may lose access to the ECB's funding operations while they are being recapitalised and will have to rely on the Greek central bank's emergency liquidity assistance facility (ELA) for liquidity, senior ECB officials said on Wednesday.

Greece will use part of its second EU/IMF bailout package to recapitalise its banks and restore their capital adequacy which has been hit by big bond swap losses.

"We will be distinguishing which Greek banks are viable so as to be maintained as counterparties for the monetary policy operations and which are not going to be viable as counterparties for monetary policy operations," ECB President Mario Draghi told a monthly news conference.

Draghi said that half of the 50 billion euros set aside by the EU and IMF to recapitalise Greek banks as part of the country's bailout plan would be available soon.

"The banks that are viable would become counterparties in monetary policy operations and the others would not, which means that they would go on ELA," he said.

European Central Bank vice-President Vitor Constancio said this would be done as decided by Greece's new bailout plan and that there would be no shocks. "The whole plan will be implemented in an orderly fashion without creating any turbulence in Greece."

ECB funding of Greek banks rose by 2.76 billion euros in December to 76.16 billion euros while ELA funding from the Greek central bank eased to 38.03 billion euros, according to Bank of Greece data.

ELA is effectively emergency loans given by euro zone national central banks to strapped commercial banks but at a higher cost than funding from the ECB. (Reporting by Frankfurt bureau; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Chopra)