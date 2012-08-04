BERLIN Aug 4 The European Central Bank (ECB)
has saved Greece from bankruptcy for the time being by securing
it interim financing in the form of additional emergency loans
from the Bank of Greece, German newspaper Die Welt said on
Saturday.
The ECB's Governing Council agreed at its meeting on
Thursday to increase the upper limit for the amount of Greek
short-term loans the Bank of Greece can accept in exchange for
emergency loans, the newspaper said in an advance copy of the
article due to appear in its Saturday edition.
Until now the Bank of Greece could only accept T-Bills up to
a limit of 3 billion euros ($3.70 billion) as collateral for
emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) but it has applied to have
this limit increased to 7 billion euros, the daily said, citing
central bank sources.
The ECB Governing Council gave this wish the green light,
the paper said.
The move should enable the Greek government to access up to
an extra 4 billion euros of funds, the paper said, adding that
this should ensure the country keeps its head above water until
the "troika" of the European Union, the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund decide on the disbursement
of the next tranche of money from its aid program in September.
The ECB declined to comment, the paper said.
($1 = 0.8104 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Sandra Maler)