FRANKFURT May 28 The European Central Bank must
stick to clear rules on financing for Greece, policymaker Ewald
Nowotny said on Thursday, dimming hopes the ECB could loosen its
stance to help the euro zone country scrambling to strike a deal
with international lenders.
"For us, it is quite clear that we have certain conditions
to be met. The one condition is... whether we can accept for
instance Greek assets, Greek bonds, as collateral. The answer
is, for the time being: No," Nowotny told CNBC television.
"One has to be quite clear. We do not have a possibility to
do some, let's say, financing outside our rules. I know there
had been some ideas floating around that we might give some kind
of interim financing just like that. I don't see any legal
possibility for that," he added.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by John O'Donnell)