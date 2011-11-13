NICOSIA Nov 13 A haircut of Greek debt is unnecessary and harmful for Greece and to the euro area, and has stoked wider concerns about future bond impairment in other euro area member states, ECB Governing Council member Athanasios Orphanides said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

"A possible haircut of the Greek debt is unnecessary and it is harmful for Greece and for the euro area as a whole. I still hold this view," he said.

"In my view, imposing a haircut on Greek debt was neither the most effective nor the most efficient way of resolving the sovereign crisis in the euro area. Unfortunately, a deterioration is observed in the euro area which, I believe, was entirely predictable," Orphanides, who is governor of Cyprus's Central Bank, told the island's Kathimerini newspaper in an interview. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Edititing by Robert Birsel)