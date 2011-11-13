NICOSIA Nov 13 A haircut of Greek debt is
unnecessary and harmful for Greece and to the euro area, and has
stoked wider concerns about future bond impairment in other euro
area member states, ECB Governing Council member Athanasios
Orphanides said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
"A possible haircut of the Greek debt is unnecessary and it
is harmful for Greece and for the euro area as a whole. I still
hold this view," he said.
"In my view, imposing a haircut on Greek debt was neither
the most effective nor the most efficient way of resolving the
sovereign crisis in the euro area. Unfortunately, a
deterioration is observed in the euro area which, I believe, was
entirely predictable," Orphanides, who is governor of Cyprus's
Central Bank, told the island's Kathimerini newspaper in an
interview.
