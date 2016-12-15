HELSINKI Dec 15 Bank of Finland Deputy Governor Pentti Hakkarainen is due to be named as a member of the European Central Bank's supervisory board, the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported on Thursday.

The Bank of Finland said the ECB was due to make an announcement later on Thursday.

Hakkarainen, 58, has been the Finnish central bank's deputy governor since 2008 but he is due to step down in January. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)