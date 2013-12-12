BRIEF-G.N.TECH venture Capital buys 10 pct stake in Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition
March 10 Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
TALLIN Dec 12 The European Central Bank could use negative deposit rates in extreme circumstances, ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said on Thursday.
"I think it is one of the measures that is in our tool kit," Hansson told Reuters.
"So we have declared that we are ready and able to deploy that option if the circumstances warrant. I think it is probably an option that you would use in more adverse cases," he said.
He did not say what would warrant the ECB would introducing negative deposit rates. (Reporting by David Mardiste via Stockholm newsroom)
March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. Trump has launched a charm offensive of the type not seen before in his brief and chaotic tenure, forcefully rallying behind legisla
March 10 Australian shares rose on Friday as rising odds of a U.S. interest rate hike boosted banks, with healthcare stocks complementing the gains as investors cheered news that a Republican U.S. health plan had cleared its initial hurdles.