TALLIN Dec 12 The European Central Bank could use negative deposit rates in extreme circumstances, ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said on Thursday.

"I think it is one of the measures that is in our tool kit," Hansson told Reuters.

"So we have declared that we are ready and able to deploy that option if the circumstances warrant. I think it is probably an option that you would use in more adverse cases," he said.

He did not say what would warrant the ECB would introducing negative deposit rates. (Reporting by David Mardiste via Stockholm newsroom)