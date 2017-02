TRENTO, Italy, June 4 European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday he saw the debate over helicopter money as a purely academic discussion.

"Helicopter money" is an idea made popular by the American economist Milton Friedman in 1969, when he suggested that dropping money out of helicopters for citizens to pick up was a sure way to restart the economy and effectively fight deflation. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)