By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Jan 8 The European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme shows the bank's determination to preserve
the euro but will not by itself restore debt spreads to
pre-crisis levels, the head of Ireland's central bank said on
Thursday.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in September the bank was
ready to buy unlimited amounts of bonds focused on maturities of
one to three years of countries that requested a European
bailout and met strict conditions.
The plan has yet to be triggered and Spain, seen as most
likely to make first use of the measure, last month asked for
assurances that intervention under the programme would bring its
debt yields down.
"The ECB has made clear its determination to do what is
necessary to preserve the euro. The OMT (Outright Monetary
Transactions scheme) provides the necessary tools to deliver on
that commitment," Patrick Honohan, Ireland's representative on
the ECB board, said.
"Still, it is not to be expected that the OMT will by itself
restore the tight uniformity of spreads that prevailed for the
first decade of the euro," he added in the text of speech to be
delivered in Basel, Switzerland.
Honohan's comments echo remarks by fellow ECB policymaker
Benoit Coeure, who said in December that the aim of the scheme
was not to eliminate the premium over German Bunds that euro
zone governments pay to borrow on the market.
Spain, which said on Tuesday its gross bond issuance target
for 2013 was 121.3 billion euros - up 7.6 percent on last year -
has seen the yields on its 10-year government debt fall to 5.09
percent since Draghi announced the new initiative.
That is still higher than bailed-out Ireland whose
comparable debt trades at 4.43 percent, a level Honohan said
that was a poor return for the sizable budget adjustments Dublin
has made since its "relatively extreme" financial crisis began.
Ireland, which is looking to raise around 2 billion euros in
its first debt sale of 2013 on Tuesday, has made spending cuts
and tax hikes equivalent to 18 percent of annual output since
2008.
"Irish sovereign spreads may no longer be bloated by
redenomination risk, but at 300 basis points at the long end,
they do seem to reflect a credit risk premium that is poor
reward, so far, for what has been a sizable fiscal adjustment
effort," he said.