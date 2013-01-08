DUBLIN Jan 8 The European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme shows its determination to preserve the euro but the plan will not restore bond spreads to pre-crisis levels by itself, Ireland's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

"The ECB has made clear its determination to do what is necessary to preserve the euro. The OMT (Outright Monetary Transactions) provides the necessary tools to deliver on that commitment," Patrick Honohan, Ireland's representative on the ECB board, said in a speech.

"Still, it is not to be expected that the OMT will by itself restore the tight uniformity of spreads that prevailed for the first decade of the euro."