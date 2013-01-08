DUBLIN Jan 8 The European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme shows its determination to preserve the euro
but the plan will not restore bond spreads to pre-crisis levels
by itself, Ireland's central bank governor said on Tuesday.
"The ECB has made clear its determination to do what is
necessary to preserve the euro. The OMT (Outright Monetary
Transactions) provides the necessary tools to deliver on that
commitment," Patrick Honohan, Ireland's representative on the
ECB board, said in a speech.
"Still, it is not to be expected that the OMT will by itself
restore the tight uniformity of spreads that prevailed for the
first decade of the euro."