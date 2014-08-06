BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem holding shareholders proposes stock dividend
* OGM proposes stock dividend of one share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nIEpND) Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST Aug 6 Hungary's measures that force banks pay refunds to borrowers could negatively affect the stability of the Hungarian financial sector as a whole and could have spillover effects on the economy, the European Central Bank said in a legal opinion.
In its opinion dated July 28 but published on the ECB's website late on Tuesday, the ECB also said the retroactive effect of the Hungarian legislation did not seem to be in line with the relevant EU directive.
The ECB also said that "the potentially significant costs of the new measures may in some cases require material capital injections from the owners of the financial institutions."
The law drafted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and passed last month will force banks to pay for unfair charges and interest rate hikes applied on loans in the past, putting big fresh losses on Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)
* Approved proposed development (IT park) phase-III at Marathon Futurex Premises, owned by Marathon Realty Pvt Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2nC7cH3 Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of two last mile distribution warehouses in leeds for 12.0 mln pounds, reflecting a blended NIY of 6.0 pct and a reversionary yield of 6.5 pct