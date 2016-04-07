(Adds central bank comment, background)

BUDAPEST, April 7 The European Central Bank warned Hungary's central bank on Thursday that it should ensure that the funds granted to its six educational foundations do not violate the prohibition of monetary financing.

In its 2015 annual report, the ECB also said the National Bank of Hungary's purchase of a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange "may be seen as giving rise to monetary financing concerns."

The ECB's comments come only a week after Hungary's top court blocked a government-backed amendment to the central bank law, declaring it unconstitutional because the proposed changes would reduce transparency in the bank's business units, including its foundations.

The National Bank of Hungary set up six education foundations in 2014 and granted them about 245 billion forints. It also partly or wholly owns business units such as the Budapest Stock Exchange, in which it bought a majority stake last November. The foundations have invested some of their money in government debt.

"The ....(NBH) should also ensure that the central bank resources that it conferred on its network of foundations are not used, directly or indirectly, for state financing purposes," the ECB said in its 2015 annual report, released on Thursday.

The ECB said some of the changes in Hungarian central bank monetary instruments, which led to incentives for local banks to purchase government securities, could be seen as a means of circumventing the so-called prohibition of privileged access in the EU's Treaty.

The EU rule prohibits measures that establish privileged access by central governments and bodies governed by public law to financial institutions.

The Hungarian central bank, which resumed rate cuts last month, has been loosening policy with unconventional tools since last year, giving incentives to banks to shift funds into government debt and thus driving down government bond yields.

The National Bank of Hungary said it was "closely cooperating" and was in a dialogue with the ECB over the issues raised by the ECB, in order to clarify outstanding questions.

"Based on the agreement between the ECB and the NBH, the NBH will not make further comments until the outstanding issues are closed," the bank said in an emailed response to Reuters questions. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)