BUDAPEST, April 7 The European Central Bank
warned Hungary's central bank on Thursday that it should ensure
that the funds granted to its six educational foundations do not
violate the prohibition of monetary financing.
In its 2015 annual report, the ECB also said the National
Bank of Hungary's purchase of a majority stake in the Budapest
Stock Exchange "may be seen as giving rise to monetary financing
concerns."
The ECB's comments come only a week after Hungary's top
court blocked a government-backed amendment to the central bank
law, declaring it unconstitutional because the proposed changes
would reduce transparency in the bank's business units,
including its foundations.
The National Bank of Hungary set up six education
foundations in 2014 and granted them about 245 billion forints.
It also partly or wholly owns business units such as the
Budapest Stock Exchange, in which it bought a majority stake
last November. The foundations have invested some of their money
in government debt.
"The ....(NBH) should also ensure that the central bank
resources that it conferred on its network of foundations are
not used, directly or indirectly, for state financing purposes,"
the ECB said in its 2015 annual report, released on Thursday.
The ECB said some of the changes in Hungarian central bank
monetary instruments, which led to incentives for local banks to
purchase government securities, could be seen as a means of
circumventing the so-called prohibition of privileged access in
the EU's Treaty.
The EU rule prohibits measures that establish privileged
access by central governments and bodies governed by public law
to financial institutions.
The Hungarian central bank, which resumed rate cuts last
month, has been loosening policy with unconventional tools since
last year, giving incentives to banks to shift funds into
government debt and thus driving down government bond yields.
The National Bank of Hungary said it was "closely
cooperating" and was in a dialogue with the ECB over the issues
raised by the ECB, in order to clarify outstanding questions.
"Based on the agreement between the ECB and the NBH, the NBH
will not make further comments until the outstanding issues are
closed," the bank said in an emailed response to Reuters
questions.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)