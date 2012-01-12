LONDON Jan 12 European Central bank
President Mario Draghi said on Thursday he was "very concerned"
about the pressure Hungarian authorities appear to be putting on
the country's institutions, including the central bank.
"On Hungary, I have to say that we are really very
concerned... the ECB is really very careful about signs of
pressure being put on decision-making bodies," Draghi told a
news conference following the bank's rate-setting meeting.
"I think these pressures are inconsistent with the spirit of
the (European Union) treaty."
Hungary has faced a massive market selloff after the
European Union and International Monetary Fund walked out of
talks over a much-needed loan package, citing controversial new
laws which are widely viewed as infringing the central bank's
independence and undermining some democratic institutions.
Budapest has since softened its stance. A Hungarian
delegation is currently in Washington, negotiating with the IMF.
The EU has said however that concerns remain, with the
European Union flagging the threat of legal action against
Hungary over the hardline reforms.
"As regards central bank independence...some of our concerns
have been taken care of but others remain," Draghi said. "Just
to tell you we are concerned by that."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Anna Willard)