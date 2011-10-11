FRANKFURT Oct 11 Below is statement by the
European Systemic Risk Board on lending in foreign currency.
The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) has today published
a set of recommendations on lending in currencies other than the
legal tender of the relevant country ("foreign currency
lending") addressed to the Member States of the EU, their
national supervisory authorities and the European Banking
Authority.
These recommendations reflect financial stability concerns
arising from foreign currency lending to the non-financial
private sector. This phenomenon is currently present in EU
countries to different degrees and has led in some cases to a
build-up of substantial mismatches between the currencies in
which the non-financial private sector receives its income and
those in which it pays back loans, thus making it more
vulnerable to unfavourable movements in the exchange rate.
High levels of foreign currency lending may have systemic
consequences for the countries concerned as well as potential
for cross-border contagion.
The recommendations cover borrowers without a natural or
financial hedge and address the risks identified by the ESRB.
For credit and market risk, the recommendations are intended to
limit the probability and consequences of such risks
materialising by increasing the resilience of the financial
system and ensuring the creditworthiness of new borrowers.
It is also recommended that, borrowers be given the
appropriate information to make well-informed decisions.
Moreover, credit institutions should properly incorporate
foreign currency lending risks into their internal risk
management systems, which in turn is expected to contribute to
improved risk pricing.
Regarding excessive credit growth induced by foreign
currency lending and the possibility of the emergence of asset
price misalignments, national authorities are recommended to
further tighten their rules on foreign currency lending.
With respect to funding and liquidity risks, credit
institutions are urged to move towards sustainable funding
structures. One of the key features of the framework is the
principle of reciprocity, which means that for financial
institutions operating through the provision of cross-border
services or through branches in other Member States, home Member
States' authorities should impose measures on foreign currency
lending at least as stringent as those in force in the host
Member States.
Implementation deadlines vary between June 2012 and December
2013 depending on the recommendation and addressee.
