Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, March 5
FRANKFURT, March 5 A German-led faction at
the European Central Bank is leading a riposte against the
bank's unprecedented loosening of lending policy and may be
pushing at an open door this time after a string of setbacks
that left the ECB deeply divided last year.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann is leading the charge,
pressing for the ECB to think about an exit strategy after it
unleashed more than 1 trillion euros into the financial system
in the last two months in twin ultra-long funding operations.
A leading German newspaper published details last week of a
letter Weidmann wrote to ECB President Mario Draghi to air his
concerns about risks stemming from an ECB move to ease rules on
the collateral banks must put up to tap its funding operations.
Weidmann went fully public on Saturday, telling German
weekly news magazine Spiegel: "The programme may have a calming
effect in the short term but it is a calm which could be
deceptive."
On the face of it, the debate has echoes of a division last
year on the ECB's Governing Council that saw two Germans quit in
protest at the bank's buying of sovereign bonds - a measure they
felt came too close to financing governments.
Then, markets were rattled by the internal discord and the
question mark it put over the ECB's ability to act decisively.
This time around, however, the personalities involved are
more collegiate and the policy differences are over the detail
of what collateral the ECB should accept rather than the
fundamental nature of its crisis-fighting strategy.
Nobody could accuse the Draghi-led ECB of not acting
decisively since he took the helm late last year but the signs
are that even he believes the central bank has now done its bit
to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The Bundesbank has support for this week's second ultra-long
lending operation to be the last, with the ECB already unwinding
any expectations that it could offer further bumper cash
injections after banks grabbed 530 billion euros on Wednesday.
Draghi told European leaders at a summit on Thursday not to
expect a further injection of long-term cash into their banks,
according to officials.
The twin funding operations have banished the threat of a
credit crunch but Bundesbank-led ECB hawks worry that the ploy
risks fostering banks forever dependent on external support,
fuelling imbalances between strong and weak euro zone members
and priming an inflationary timebomb for the future.
Draghi's message that the ECB has no more funding bonanzas
to come will appease these hardliners who lost some key
decisions last December - a cut in interest rates to a record
low of 1 percent, and the loosening of the collateral rules.
"My impression is that Draghi is smarter in dealing with the
Bundesbank than (former ECB president Jean-Claude) Trichet,"
said Berenberg Bank's Christian Schulz, a former ECB economist.
"While Trichet found this murky compromise with the bond
purchases, which was attacked on legal grounds by the
Bundesbank, Draghi found a different weapon which cannot be
challenged legally," he said.
SYMBIOTIC RELATIONSHIP
Weidmann wrote to Draghi last month to express concerns
about risks resulting from the decision the ECB took in December
to ease rules on the collateral banks must put up to tap its
funding operations, a central bank source said on Thursday.
That decision, which Weidmann opposed and now wants
reversed, resulted in some 800 banks partaking in the ECB's
second offer of one percent money on Wednesday - a marked
increase from the 523 bidders at the first round in December.
The publication of Weidmann's letter to Draghi in the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily comes against the backdrop
of a debate in Germany about euro zone imbalances, with the
president of the Ifo think tank, Hans-Werner Sinn, arguing that
stronger countries are financing the deficits of the weak.
"Mr Weidmann is doing his best to record the Bundesbank's
doubts about the extended use of collateral within the
Eurosystem and is making his point in a rather forceful
fashion," said David Marsh, author of 'The Euro: The Politics of
the New Global Currency'.
"Ultimately Mr Weidmann has only one vote within the
23-person ECB council. His power is limited to his sway over
German public opinion and in German politics, but this may turn
out to be more effective than many people think," said Marsh,
who is co-chairman of think tank OMFIF.
Weidmann feels that as chief of the biggest national central
bank in the euro zone he must express his views and argue his
case, in public if necessary. He believes the Bundesbank's
credibility depends on it having the trust of the German people
and is fiercely protective of its independence.
He has distanced himself from German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, to whom he was previously a top adviser, since moving to
the Bundesbank last year and has been at odds with Berlin over
its push for the private sector to be involved in shouldering
the cost of bailouts.
Weidmann says privately that to quit as his predecessor,
Axel Weber, did would not help the Bundesbank make its point
among the Eurosystem of euro zone central banks.
"My daughter leaves the room when she doesn't get what she
wants, but she still doesn't get what she wants. If I do the
same, how does the Eurosystem look?" he asked last year.
Draghi also knows it is in his interests to keep Weidmann
onside as the Bundesbank, which is renowned for its
inflation-fighting tradition, could help lend credibility to the
ECB's exit strategy when it starts to tighten monetary policy.
The Italian, who took the ECB helm last November despite the
concerns of many in Germany, has given Weidmann some comfort by
saying he does not believe the collateral rules should be eased
any further even if the euro zone takes a turn for the worse.
The Bundesbank wants to go further by assessing the idea of
peripheral euro zone central banks providing collateral to those
in the bloc's core as a back-up for the imbalances in the
currency area's TARGET2 payments system - the source of Sinn's
concerns - though this idea is unlikely to get much support.
"Rather than being a reflection of tensions between Weidman
and Draghi, as widely reported, could the leaked letter be a
reflection of Weidman's dilemma in handling the conflicts
between the complexities of monetary policy at the ECB and
legalistic and accounting matters back at the Buba?" asked Erik
Neilsen, global chief economist at Unicredit.
The pressure from the Bundesbank and unease among other ECB
policymakers about the inflation and bank-dependency risks
associated with the bumper liquidity injections mean Draghi
nonetheless has little margin for further crisis-fighting steps.
This helps explain his message to governments late on
Thursday that they can afford no let-up in reforms.
If the threat of deflation arose, the Bundesbank could
countenance some form of quantitative easing but it will draw
the line at buying government bonds in any great size.
Deflation is not an immediate threat. Euro zone inflation
actually accelerated slightly to 2.7 percent in February from
2.6 percent in January.
As a result, ECB watchers expect a period of policy stasis
which in turn will keep a lid on any internal divisions.
(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Mike Peacock)