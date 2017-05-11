FRANKFURT May 11 Maintaining its ultra-loose
monetary policy for longer is the safer way for the European
Central Bank to avoid an economic relapse, its vice-president
said on Thursday, signalling a change of tack was unlikely until
the autumn.
Vitor Constancio said the ECB needed to be sure that
inflation in the euro zone was steadily heading to its target of
almost 2 percent before withdrawing its stimulus policy of
aggressive bond purchases and sub-zero interest rates.
"Loose for longer is less risky than a premature withdrawal
of stimulus," Constancio told Reuters on the sidelines of an ECB
conference. "We need to be sure about the sustainability of the
path towards inflation near to our goal."
He echoed recent comments by ECB President Mario Draghi and
chief economist Peter Praet, signalling the Executive Board's
doves were closing ranks in the face of growing calls from
Germany to wind down the bank's 2.3 trillion euros bond-buying
programme.
With the ECB committed to buying 60 billion euros worth of
bonds every month until December and to keeping rates at
ultra-low levels until well after that, Constancio said a
decision about what to do next would only come in the autumn.
This lengthens the odds on a move at the ECB's next meeting
in June.
"We are explicitly committed to our policy until December,
so this of course means automatically that in the fall we will
have to decide what we will do next," Constancio said. "By then
we will have more information."
The euro zone's economy has been on its best run for a
decade and inflation is comfortably above 1 percent, fuelling
calls for a gradual tightening from hawks such as German
policymakers Jens Weidmann and Sabine Lautenschlaeger.
But Constancio spelt out that the ECB needed to see an
increase in core euro zone inflation, which strips out more
volatile energy and food prices, and higher wage growth.
"We recognise that tail risks regarding growth have
diminished," Constancio said. "Regarding inflation we have to be
sure that sustainability and domestic drivers of inflation are
there to support our medium term goal."
