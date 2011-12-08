(Corrects quote to read 'exclusively' not 'effectively')
Dec 8 ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday that lending money to the IMF for the sole purpose of
buying euro zone government bonds was not compatible with EU
treaties.
"If the International Monetary Fund were to use this money
exclusively to buy bonds in the euro area, we think it's not
compatible with the Treaty," he told a news conference.
One of the solutions to the euro crisis that has been
discussed in recent weeks has been for national central banks
within the euro zone to lend money to the IMF that could then be
used to prop up the bloc's most vulnerable sovereign debtors.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)