FRANKFURT, April 24 A lower-than-expected April
reading of euro zone inflation could trigger policy action by
the European Central Bank, Governing Council member Luc Coene
told MNI on Thursday.
Coene, who is the governor of the Belgian central bank, also
said that the ECB should cut both its main refinancing rate and
its deposit rate - now at zero - if it decided to lower interest
rates further.
It is not "going to change anything if you only cut the main
refinancing rate. That will not have sufficient impact on
markets," he was quoted as saying by MNI.
Annual euro zone inflation came in at 0.5 percent in March,
lower than expected.
"If we have again negative surprises in the April number
that may indeed push for earlier action than if we have more
neutral numbers without negative surprises. Then we have some
more time," Coene said.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)