FRANKFURT Feb 15 Germany's Bundesbank cut its
forecast for inflation in Germany to about 0.25 percent in 2016
from 1.1 percent, also lowering its prediction for 2017 to 1.75
percent from 2 percent due to the falling price of oil.
The dramatic adjustment in the euro zone's biggest economy
means that the European Central Bank is all but certain to
reduce its own forecast in March, a step that would typically
require it to respond by loosening money policy further.
"Fluctuations in the price of oil typically have a very fast
and noticeable effect on the price of energy for consumers," the
German central bank said in its report, adding that there was
also an impact on the price of other goods.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)