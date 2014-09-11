MILAN, Sept 11 A run of weaker-than-expected
inflation in the euro zone represents a risk to the European
Central Bank's long-term inflation expectations, Executive Board
member Peter Praet told an Italian newspaper on Thursday.
The inflation outlook for the euro zone forms the
cornerstone of ECB monetary policy, and its medium-term goal is
for annual inflation of just below 2 percent. Last week it said
the mid-term outlook had worsened in August, when inflation fell
to just 0.3 percent.
"There is a risk that worsening short-term expectations will
influence long-term expectations, especially if inflation
continues to undershoot," Praet said in an interview with
financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
"Since the summer there have been some signs of a risk of a
possible de-anchoring of inflationary expectations" and the ECB
could not neglect this risk.
The ECB cut its 2014 forecast to 0.6 percent from 0.7
percent, according to new staff projections published after
Thursday's policy meeting. The 2015 forecast was left unchanged
at 1.1 percent.
In a series of stimulus moves, the ECB cut rates nearly to
zero last week and said it would buy asset-backed securities
(ABS) and covered bonds.
ECB President Mario Draghi said after the policy meeting
that the bank was ready to use all unconventional measures if
needed to ward off the threat of inflation staying too low for
too long.
Praet said the rate cut was a response to tighter monetary
conditions and the ABS purchases and a previously announced plan
to offer banks cheap four-year loans were aimed at stimulating
lending.
Praet said countries including Italy and Spain needed to act
to reduce their high unemployment rate in order to rekindle
inflation.
"In Italy and Spain there are some signs that prices will
react faster to the reduction of slack. That is why we need
structural reforms to help with the reduction of unemployment,"
Praet, who is the ECB's chief economist, said.
Spain's unemployment rate stood at 24.5 percent in July,
more than double the euro zone's average of 11.5 percent.
Italy's stood at 12.6 percent. Both Italy and Spain saw their
harmonised consumer price indexes fall in August from a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by John Stonestreet)