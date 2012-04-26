FRANKFURT, April 26 Financial markets in the
euro zone became more nationalistic last year as the sovereign
debt crisis spread distrust among banks, the European Central
Bank said on Thursday, but added this year has begun on a better
footing.
"Since 2007, and particularly following the intensification
of the European sovereign bond market crisis during 2011, the
financial integration in Europe has slowed down considerably,"
the annual report on financial integration in Europe said.
"This development stands in contrast with the steady
progress in financial integration observed in the previous 25
years."
It added, however, that the ECB's two offers of cheap
ultra-long-term funds have improved the situation this year.
"After the turn of the year, and especially after the
allotment of the second ECB 3-year refinancing operation, the
indicators of financial integration have shown signs of
improvement."
The ECB said that both secured and unsecured money markets
became increasingly impaired last year, especially across
borders, hurt by the debt crisis.
"The pricing of risk became much more dependent on the
geographic origin of both the counterparty and the collateral,
in particular when these were from the same country, thus
contributing to additional money market segmentation," the
report said.
Bond markets also went through severe tensions, especially
sovereign bond markets, but also corporate bond markets were
tense and dependent on the developments in their home countries,
the ECB said.
