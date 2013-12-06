BERLIN Dec 6 Irish banks will go through balance sheet assessment in the same way as all other banks tested, the European Central Bank (ECB) said on Friday.

In the coming year, European authorities will go through the books of the region's largest banks before the ECB starts supervising the bloc's banks.

Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said earlier on Friday that the ECB had agreed that the results of an earlier review would be used in studying the health of the country's banks and they would not have to go through the tests for a second time.

"Irish banks will be subject to the same exercises as all other euro area banks selected for supervision by the future SSM," an ECB spokesperson said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Annika Breidthardt)