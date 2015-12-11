DUBLIN Dec 11 The European Central Bank recommended that Ireland reconsider a plan to impose a new charge on cash withdrawals from bank machines, citing concerns it would make the use of the euro currency more expensive than electronic methods of payment.

To promote usage of card payments, Dublin has announced a plan to replace a combined flat rate charge on cash, debit and credit cards next year with one on withdrawals using cards from automated teller machines (ATMs).

The ECB was not consulted on the draft law. But in an opinion published on its website, President Mario Draghi said such a charge could affect the legal tender status of euro banknotes whose issuance the monetary authority authorises.

"The ECB understands the objective of encouraging the greater use of electronic methods of payment in Ireland. This should not, however, lead to legislation making the use of euro banknotes more expensive than electronic methods of payment, thus putting legal tender at a disadvantage," Draghi said.

"The ECB notes that the proposed stamp duty on ATM withdrawals could make the use of euro banknotes more expensive and would therefore recommend that the measure be reconsidered."

Under the new law, Irish consumers will pay 0.12 euros per ATM transaction up to a maximum of 2.50 to 5 euros depending on card type, the same level the current combined charge is capped at.