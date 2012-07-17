* ECB limited shift of policy met by political resistance
* ECB's Draghi says any change wld be reflected for Ireland
* Irish fin min says Draghi meeting "good", more on the way
(Adds details, quotes)
By Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, July 17 European Central Bank (ECB)
President Mario Draghi noted on Tuesday that the question of
burden sharing with senior bond holders is evolving in Europe, a
spokesman for the ECB said, in the first remarks to be
attributed to the president publicly on the matter.
In a limited change of policy, the ECB is now willing to see
senior bondholders take losses when banks that are not
systemically important fail, but euro zone finance ministers
oppose such a move, euro zone officials said on Monday.
While former ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet strongly opposed
the principle, Draghi signalled the change in stance in talks
with ministers on a bailout plan for Spanish banks last week,
but they rejected the idea.
One of those ministers, Ireland's Michael Noonan, met Draghi
as part of ongoing talks to improve the terms of Ireland's bank
rescue, and was told that any developments in relation to the
treatment of senior bank debt would be reflected in Ireland's
adjustment programme.
"Mr Draghi noted that the question of burden sharing with
senior bond holders is evolving at the European level, through
ongoing discussions on an EU Resolution Directive," the
spokesman said.
"He (Draghi) expects that these developments will be
reflected in the Irish adjustment programme," he added.
When large losses in its banking sector pushed Ireland into
a bailout in 2010, the ECB insisted no senior bank bondholders
should suffer losses, against the wishes of the Dublin
government, because of concern about the market reaction.
Ireland has since repaid billions of euros of senior debt,
even in the case of failed banks like the expensively bailed-out
former Anglo Irish Bank, in the face of protests both inside and
outside of parliament.
Noonan, who is hoping to significantly improve Ireland's
debt profile and ease its path back to financial markets through
the bank rescue talks, which are set to run until October, said
he had "quite a good meeting" with Draghi.
Noonan, too, confirmed that there had been a discussion at
last week's euro group meeting regarding senior bondholders and
that the situation was evolving.
He said the discussion was not conclusive after differences
of opinion were expressed, but that any definitive change of
policy would be reflected in Ireland's bailout programme.
"In circumstances where policies change elsewhere in the
euro zone, these changes will be reflected in the Irish
programme to improve its sustainability," Noonan told reporters.
Noonan will have to convince reluctant creditor countries
such as Finland, the Netherlands and Austria to allow Dublin to
tap fresh rescue funds in order to improve the terms of its bank
bailout.
He said Tuesday's meeting was the start of a series and that
he hoped to meet EU monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn in
late August or early September.
(Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Ron Askew and
Kevin Liffey)