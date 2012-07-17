* ECB limited shift of policy met by political resistance

* ECB's Draghi says any change wld be reflected for Ireland

* Irish fin min says Draghi meeting "good", more on the way (Adds details, quotes)

By Sakari Suoninen

FRANKFURT, July 17 European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi noted on Tuesday that the question of burden sharing with senior bond holders is evolving in Europe, a spokesman for the ECB said, in the first remarks to be attributed to the president publicly on the matter.

In a limited change of policy, the ECB is now willing to see senior bondholders take losses when banks that are not systemically important fail, but euro zone finance ministers oppose such a move, euro zone officials said on Monday.

While former ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet strongly opposed the principle, Draghi signalled the change in stance in talks with ministers on a bailout plan for Spanish banks last week, but they rejected the idea.

One of those ministers, Ireland's Michael Noonan, met Draghi as part of ongoing talks to improve the terms of Ireland's bank rescue, and was told that any developments in relation to the treatment of senior bank debt would be reflected in Ireland's adjustment programme.

"Mr Draghi noted that the question of burden sharing with senior bond holders is evolving at the European level, through ongoing discussions on an EU Resolution Directive," the spokesman said.

"He (Draghi) expects that these developments will be reflected in the Irish adjustment programme," he added.

When large losses in its banking sector pushed Ireland into a bailout in 2010, the ECB insisted no senior bank bondholders should suffer losses, against the wishes of the Dublin government, because of concern about the market reaction.

Ireland has since repaid billions of euros of senior debt, even in the case of failed banks like the expensively bailed-out former Anglo Irish Bank, in the face of protests both inside and outside of parliament.

Noonan, who is hoping to significantly improve Ireland's debt profile and ease its path back to financial markets through the bank rescue talks, which are set to run until October, said he had "quite a good meeting" with Draghi.

Noonan, too, confirmed that there had been a discussion at last week's euro group meeting regarding senior bondholders and that the situation was evolving.

He said the discussion was not conclusive after differences of opinion were expressed, but that any definitive change of policy would be reflected in Ireland's bailout programme.

"In circumstances where policies change elsewhere in the euro zone, these changes will be reflected in the Irish programme to improve its sustainability," Noonan told reporters.

Noonan will have to convince reluctant creditor countries such as Finland, the Netherlands and Austria to allow Dublin to tap fresh rescue funds in order to improve the terms of its bank bailout.

He said Tuesday's meeting was the start of a series and that he hoped to meet EU monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn in late August or early September. (Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Ron Askew and Kevin Liffey)