BRIEF-Anthem Bluecross and Blueshield expands some services
* Anthem Bluecross and Blueshield expands its badgercare plus and medicaid services to 24 additional Wisconsin counties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME Feb 29 Italian banks took 139 billion euros of cheap three-year European Central Bank funds at an auction on Wednesday, above the 116 billion euros they tapped at a previous December tender, Bank of Italy sources said.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)
* Anthem Bluecross and Blueshield expands its badgercare plus and medicaid services to 24 additional Wisconsin counties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CI financial reports fourth quarter and annual results: assets under management increase 6%
* Avnet Inc - Avnet and IBM Advance IoT Solutions with joint development lab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: