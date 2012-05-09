* Bank of Italy official urges more active ECB role
* Bundesbank presses for ECB role to be limited
By James Mackenzie and Paul Carrel
FLORENCE, Italy/FRANKFURT, May 9 A senior Bank
of Italy official called on Wednesday for the European Central
Bank to be more active in fighting the euro zone crisis, a rare
push by one of the bloc's central bankers that quickly ran into
resistance from Germany's Bundesbank.
Bank of Italy Director General Fabrizio Saccomanni said the
ECB has shown it can take unconventional policy measures. He
also singled out its ability to address financial market
stability.
His comments took on particular significance as Spanish
sovereign bond yields broke above the psychologically important
6 percent level, with investor concerns growing about Spain's
banking system and Greece's political future.
"I think the ECB should play a more active role and should
be allowed to play a more active role in market stabilisation,"
Saccomanni told a conference in Florence.
"While staying within the rules of the Treaty, the ECB can
do quite a bit and it has done so," he said. "I think it would
increase the signalling power of the ECB if it was formally
recognised that the European Central Bank can pursue both
monetary and financial stability."
Although he is not a euro zone central bank governor,
Saccomanni's comments marked an unusual departure from the
resistance put up by the bloc's central bankers to political
pressure for the ECB to do more to fight the crisis.
Just a day earlier, the central bank chiefs of Germany and
Ireland pushed back against such pressure, placing the threshold
for fresh ECB policy action a lot higher than market jitters
over Greece's inconclusive election.
The ECB has faced renewed pressure over its role from
France, where President-elect Francois Hollande has called on
the central bank to lend to struggling euro zone states via the
region's bailout fund.
The Bundesbank is leading opposition on the ECB's
policymaking Governing Council to such pressure and the German
national central bank kept up its mantra on Wednesday in a
statement that was directly at odds with Saccomanni's comments.
"The real causes of the sovereign debt crisis cannot be
solved by monetary policy," it said in a statement prepared for
a German parliamentary hearing on the crisis.
EYE ON THE EXIT
The Bundesbank stressed the importance of separating
monetary and fiscal policies in order to maintain the
independence of the Eurosystem of euro zone central banks and
confidence in the euro currency.
"In this respect, the balance sheet risks of the Eurosystem
must henceforth be held within limits and an exit from
unconventional monetary policy kept in view," it added.
The statement underlines the German central bank's view that
the ECB should prepare to unwind the extraordinary measures it
has taken to fight the crisis rather than embark on new ones.
These 'non-standard' measures include the ECB's bond-buying
programme - a plan that has been dormant for the last two months
and which led to the resignation of the previous Bundesbank
chief and another senior German ECB policymaker last year.
The Bundesbank said it was the task of the Eurosystem to
provide liquidity to solvent banks, adding: "It does not have
the task of repairing the lost solvency of states or banks."
The comments come as markets worry about Greece's solvency
in the event that a new Greek government rejects the country's
130-billion euro bailout deal with the EU and IMF.
Speaking on the same panel as Saccomanni, European Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said the European Treaty setting
up the ECB already allowed the central bank to support wider
objectives as well as its primary mandate of price stability.
"I don't see a contradiction here," Rehn said.
In Germany, the chief executive of Europe's biggest insurer,
Allianz, pressed the ECB to tighten its policy.
"There is a risk that a prolonged period of expansive
monetary policy will create the next bubble, making it the
precursor to the next crisis," Michael Diekmann said in the text
of a speech for the insurer's annual shareholder meeting.
"The sooner we can return to normal monetary policy, the
better," he added.
