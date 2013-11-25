TOKYO Nov 25 European Central Bank Governing
Council member Christian Noyer said on Monday said that European
financial markets are stabilising and interest rates are
returning to normal levels as the euro zone economy shows
growing signs of picking up.
Noyer, who also heads the Bank of France, said efforts to
create a unified banking system in Europe will bolster
confidence in banks and improve the transmission of monetary
policy.
With euro zone inflation well below target, the ECB cut
interest rates to a record low earlier this month and has made
clear it is open to the possibility of taking other steps to
bring inflation closer to its desired level.