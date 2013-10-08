BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LJUBLJANA Oct 8 Slovenia will consider outside help to deal with its ailing banking sector if its funding costs remain high, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday.
"That (asking for aid) is possible if yields on Slovenian securities remain high," Bostjan Jazbec said, adding that everything Slovenia was doing at the moment aimed at bringing yields down.
"If that is not successful then there is a possibility to ask for help within various programmes," he said.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Eva Taylor)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.