BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate updates on applications filed by its units for three of its associated companies to be wound up by court
March 20 Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited -
LJUBLJANA, March 24 The amount of loans that have gone bad from Slovenia's three largest banks is still "big and worrisome", Slovenian central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Monday.
Slovenia pumped about 3.3 billion euros ($4.55 billion) into local banks in December to avoid an international bailout.
Jazbec, who is also a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, said the amount of bad loans was still around 20 percent of the country's three largest banks' total loan books.
Slovenian banks are mostly state-owned and have accumulated massive bad loans through reckless lending over the past years. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Taylor)
March 20 Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited -
* To offer mobile payments for Visa commercial cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited