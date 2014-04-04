BRIEF-Sasfin Holdings six-month HEPS falls 18.84 pct
LJUBLJANA, April 4 Slovenian banks could suffer losses in 2014 due to weak economic growth, central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Friday.
"It is possible that Slovenian banks will end 2014 in a loss ... because it is very hard for banks to generate profit while economic growth is still very low or negative," Jazbec told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.
Jazbec also serves on the European Central Bank's rate-setting Governing Council.
Euro zone member Slovenia injected 3.3 billion euros into its banks in December to avoid needing an international bailout. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)
