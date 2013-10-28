FRANKFURT Oct 28 Slovenia will be able to
recapitalise its crippled banking sector without help from an
international bailout, Slovenian central bank governor Bostjan
Jazbec told a newspaper.
The country is struggling to avoid becoming the sixth member
of the euro zone to seek a rescue package from its peers, with
its banks suffocating under an estimated 7.5 billion euros in
bad loans, most of them held by state-run lenders.
Slovenia's government has set aside 1.2 billion euros to
help recapitalise the country's three largest banks, but
analysts expect ongoing external stress tests to show
significantly larger capital needs.
"Whether this will be enough or not, we will have to wait
and see," Jazbec told Austrian newspaper Der Standard in an
interview published on Monday.
"But even if more money will be needed, I still believe that
we will be able to raise this money in the market," said Jazbec,
who also sits on the Governing Council of the European Central
Bank.
He also said that the bank stress tests were in the "final
stage" and results are expected to come out in November.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Toby Chopra)