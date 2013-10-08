* GDP seen down by 2.6 pct in 2013
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Oct 8 Slovenia will consider seeking
outside help for its ailing banks if the country's funding costs
remain high, the head of its central bank said on Tuesday.
Bostjan Jazbec also slashed the GDP forecast for this year,
saying the economy is expected to contract by 2.6 percent rather
than by the bank's April forecast of 1.9 percent.
Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are struggling with
some 7.9 billion euros ($10.7 billion) of bad loans, equivalent
to 22.5 percent of GDP and the source of speculation that the
country may be next in line for a euro zone bailout.
"That (asking for aid) is possible if yields on Slovenian
securities (bonds) remain high," Jazbec told a news conference,
adding that everything Slovenia was doing at the moment was
aimed at bringing its funding costs down.
"If that is not successful then there is a possibility to
ask for help within various programmes," said Jazbec, who also
sits on the European Central Bank's governing council.
He said he believed Slovenia can still solve its financial
problems by itself although that will depend upon the results of
external stress tests of most of its banks, which are due at the
end of November, and upon the economic recovery.
The government has laid aside 1.2 billion euros which it
plans to use to recapitalise its three largest banks but
analysts expect the tests might show significantly larger
capital needs.
Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said in an interview with the
state-owned news agency STA earlier on Tuesday that the country
will not ask for aid, saying: "We are very intensively preparing
measures that are needed so as to avoid asking for help."
The central banks sees Slovenia's economy contracting
further next year, by 0.7 percent, having earlier forecast 0.5
percent growth. In 2015 it still expects growth of 1.4 percent.
($1 = 0.7368 euros)
