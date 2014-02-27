FRANKFURT Feb 27 The European Central Bank will
look at whether an interest rate cut is the right tool for the
current situation and whether it would be enough when it meets
next week, Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said on
Thursday.
The ECB meets on March 6 to decide on interest rate cuts.
The 18-country bloc's central bank's main refi rate is already
at a record low of 0.25 percent.
"This is more a question of whether any cut in the interest
rate would tackle the problem the right way, this is still under
discussion. That I believe will be very thoroughly examined next
week," Jazbec told reporters on the sidelines of a Bundesbank
conference.
"It's a question (of) whether it would be enough to only cut
the interest rate," he added. "We're all looking at how to get
the money to the economy."
Jazbec, who heads the Slovenian central bank, also said
Slovenia was suffering from a credit crunch, but that there was
no need right now for the country to apply for an international
bailout.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)