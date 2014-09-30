LJUBLJANA, Sept 30 Slovenia expects to sell by the end of the year its second-largest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM), which was rescued by the government in December, Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, Jazbec, who sits on the European Central Bank's governing council, also said he expected the completion of EU-wide health checks on commercial banks in late October to help revive credit growth across Europe.

"When the results of the European comprehensive assessments (of banks) are on the table, I believe the response of the Slovenian and euro markets will be very positive and will support the ECB's efforts in trying to revive credit growth in the euro zone and the region at large," said Jazbec.

He said banks were likely to show more interest in the ECB's ultra-long loans, known as TLTROs, after the test results are published than they did at the first auction of TLTROs earlier in September. The ECB will offer more of the loans in December.

"A combination of the end of comprehensive assessment and measures that the ECB introduced in recent months will definitely generate a positive outlook and outcome for the European economy," Jazbec said, speaking in English.

"We already see that there is credit activity in the areas where the TLTROs are targeting potential demand."

THREE BIDDERS FOR NKBM

He said Slovenia had already received three bids for NKBM but declined to give further details. Local media have reported that Hungary's OTP bank has offered 300 million euros for the lender, although OTP has declined to comment.

Slovenia is also seeking investors for the smaller Banka Celje, which might be merged with the country's third largest bank Abanka Vipa before being sold.

"The commonsense approach to merge or consolidate the banking system could be an attractive figure point for private investors for finally entering the market," Jazbec said.

After refusing for two decades to sell Slovenia's major banks, the government was forced to pump some 3.3 billion euros into the banking sector in December to stop lenders collapsing under the weight of bad loans.

The cost of rescuing the banks was high for the 35 billion euro economy but the rescue allowed Slovenia to avoid an international bailout. Jazbec said conditions were now improving.

"With all the efforts that have been put in stabilising the Slovenian economy ... I do not see many risks of Slovenia going in the wrong direction," Jazbec said.

He saw no reason why Slovenia would not be able to cut its budget deficit to some 3 percent of GDP next year - the ceiling set by the European Union - from 4.5 percent seen in 2014.

Both the central bank and the government have this month improved their economic growth forecasts for this year, to 1.6 percent and 2.0 percent respectively.

The new centre-left cabinet of Prime Minister Miro Cerar, which was sworn in earlier in September, has pledged to continue privatisations, cut public spending and improve tax collection in order to reduce the deficit.