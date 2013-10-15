BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove reference to central banks losing sovereignty)
MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Europe has lost a lot of sovereignty to financial markets, and it is imperative central bank independence is protected, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a forum in Mexico City, Knot said the ECB must stick to its mandate of maintaining price stability over the medium term, and explain the rationale behind unconventional monetary policy measures to the public. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.