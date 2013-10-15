(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove reference to central banks losing sovereignty)

MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Europe has lost a lot of sovereignty to financial markets, and it is imperative central bank independence is protected, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a forum in Mexico City, Knot said the ECB must stick to its mandate of maintaining price stability over the medium term, and explain the rationale behind unconventional monetary policy measures to the public. (Reporting by Dave Graham)