AMSTERDAM, Sept 23 A situation where Greece
cannot pay back its public debt can no longer be excluded,
European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot was
quoted as saying on Friday.
Until recently, European leaders have rejected any chance
of Greece defaulting, but are moving slowly to allow for the
possibility of this happening.
Knot became the first euro zone central banker warning
outright of the possibility of a Greek default.
Asked by Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad about a Greek
default, Knot admitted it was being studied.
"It is one of the scenarios. I'm not saying that Greece
will not go bankrupt," he was quoted as saying.
"I've long been convinced that bankruptcy is not necessary.
The news from Athens, however, is at times not encouraging."
The Dutch central bank head, who entered office this summer
in a controversial appointment, continued by saying European
partners had worked hard to help Greece, but faulted the
country for not understanding the gravity of the situation.
"All efforts are aimed at preventing this, but I am now
less certain in excluding a bankruptcy than I was a few months
ago," Knot said, and continued by saying he wonders "whether
the Greeks realise how serious the situation is."
Olli Rehn, European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner, said on Thursday European leaders will not allow
an uncontrolled default of Greek debt and will not let the
country leave the euro zone, but did not explicitly rule out
the possibility of Greece defaulting, which many economists now
see as inevitable.
In a sign of a sharper tone from central bankers, an ECB
study, co-authored by Executive Board member Juergen Stark, on
Thursday warned the entire euro currency project was now in
peril.
The ECB announced last week Stark's resignation from the
17-country bloc's central bank. Sources have told Reuters he
left because of his resistance to ECB's bond buying, which Knot
also opposes.
